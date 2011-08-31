ClassifiedsCars

Louisville Ford UAW members vote to OK strike

United Auto Workers President Bob King answers questions after his...

United Auto Workers President Bob King answers questions after his speech to the Detroit Economic Club at the Masonic Temple, Detroit. (Aug. 29, 2011) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

More than 98 percent of United Auto Workers at Ford Motor Co. in Louisville who voted have authorized a strike if their contract expires next month without a new deal being reached in Detroit.

The local UAW said Tuesday night that 98.7 percent authorized a strike if no deal is reached by Sept. 14, The Courier-Journal reported. Union officials did not disclose how many people voted.

A strike authorization vote is common in contract negotiations as a show of union strength during talks. Once the Louisville Assembly Plant reopens with a staff of 2,700, the UAW workforce at Ford in Louisville will increase to 6,500, the biggest local within Ford.

UAW members at a Ford plant near Kansas City voted during the weekend to authorize a strike. 

