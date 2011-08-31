Louisville Ford UAW members vote to OK strike

More than 98 percent of United Auto Workers at Ford Motor Co. in Louisville who voted have authorized a strike if their contract expires next month without a new deal being reached in Detroit.

The local UAW said Tuesday night that 98.7 percent authorized a strike if no deal is reached by Sept. 14, The Courier-Journal reported. Union officials did not disclose how many people voted.

A strike authorization vote is common in contract negotiations as a show of union strength during talks. Once the Louisville Assembly Plant reopens with a staff of 2,700, the UAW workforce at Ford in Louisville will increase to 6,500, the biggest local within Ford.

UAW members at a Ford plant near Kansas City voted during the weekend to authorize a strike.