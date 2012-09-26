Road test: Chrysler 300 moves with pep

In a first for domestic automakers, Chrysler has fitted its full-size cars with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

New six-cylinder Chrysler 300, 300S and Limited models get a standard eight-speed transmission built by German supplier ZF, which builds a similar gearbox for Audi and other European manufacturers.

This is on top of revisions made for 2011 that brought much-needed styling updates, mechanical revisions and a refined new double-overhead-cam V6 engine that produces 292 horsepower.

But the eight-speed transmission yields two benefits.

With more gears, the Chrysler 300's fuel economy improves 17 percent when compared with the 2010 six-cylinder Chrysler 300. For rear-wheel-drive models, the government rates the 300 at 19 mpg city, 31 highway.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The other benefit of having eight gears: refinement. Adding three more gears to the transmission reduces the gaps associated with upshifting and downshifting, allowing for quicker engine response. Best of all? It's got a willing dance partner in the new V6.

The new engine produces enough juice to make this massive sedan move with moxie. The 300 is never lacking for power, even when equipped with all-wheel drive, as the test car was.

By contrast, the 300's 363-hp V8 is mated to the old five-speed automatic. Fuel economy dives to 15 mpg city, 23 highway with all-wheel drive, making the V6 worth considering before settling for the V8.

The new 300 retains its air of sophisticated grace, a benefit of last year's freshening.

The cabin is expansive, with generous room for passengers and wide, comfortable seats. Material quality has been significantly upgraded throughout the interior. The instrument panel is the essence of elegant simplicity thanks to the screen in the center of the instrument panel that controls various functions with a very user-friendly interface.

Other updates keep the 300 at the cutting edge. Two new options this year include the Beats by Dr. Dre audio system, with a 522-watt 12-channel amplifier, and hands-free texting on Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment system.

The eight-speed transmission -- a first among Detroit automakers -- is just the latest in a series of recent upgrades that allows the 300 to run with the big guns from Europe. And with its fuel-efficient V6 and up-to-date electronics, you could say the 300 is batting 1.000.

2012 CHRYSLER 300

Engine: 3.6-liter DOHC V6

Wheelbase: 120.2 inches

Length: 198.6 inches

Weight: 4,235 pounds

Cargo space: 16.3 cubic feet

EPA fuel rating: 18 mpg city/27 highway

Base price: $28,670

Price as tested: $38,490

Bottom line: A luxury car that's fuel-efficient.