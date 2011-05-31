Schumer wants rental ban on recalled cars

ALBANY -- Sen. Charles Schumer said he will introduce a bill to stop car rental agencies from renting automobiles that are under recalls for problems that aren't yet fixed.

The industry this month proposed a two-tiered system in which cars would be kept off the road if the recall involved serious safety issues. Recalls considered less serious would be fixed as soon as possible, but the cars wouldn't be "grounded" until then, under the proposal by the American Car Rental Association.

"Rental car agencies appear more interested in reaping profit by keeping recalled vehicles on the road then they do with ensuring the safety of the individuals and families who are driving their cars," Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday. He added that a consumer who rents a car, unlike a private owner, won't be notified that the car is under recall.

The car rental association didn't respond to a request for comment on that point, but it said its two-tiered system ensures unsafe cars aren't rented but also wouldn't ground cars unnecessarily. The association said neither manufacturers nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives clear direction on which recalls pose a serious risk that must be fixed before a car can be operated.