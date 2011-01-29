Self diagnostics, record vehicle performance

It used to be that only trained automotive technicians could determine the cause of that mysterious glowing “check-engine” light. Simply plugging into the “diagnostics” is small forture all by itself, but now you can diagnose just about any newer vehicle’s system, determine the problem — and gather how much the repair should cost — with the CarMD.

When plugged into the On Board Diagnostics (OBD) port located just beneath the dashboard of your 1996 or newer car, truck, sport ute or minivan, the tester’s series of green, yellow and red lights will indicate if a problem exists. The device can then provide a printout of the problem and approximate repair costs when plugged into your PC or Apple computer.

For $120, you’ll know what your technician knows, and it’s a cost that you’ll quickly recover, perhaps even on your first visit to the shop. Place your order at www.carmd.com or call 888-692-2763.

Drivers who like to record and evaluate their vehicle’s performance are likely familiar with the G-Tech-Pro brand. Well, the company has recently released the new SS (Super Street) and RR (Road Racer) models with added features.

Along with displaying current speed and horsepower, zero-to-60- mph/100-mph elapsed times plus eighth- and quarter-mile speeds and times, the $200 SS (Super Street) with GPS technology also records whatever elapsed-time intervals you want while your vehicle is in motion, such as 40-60 mph, 30-50 mph, etc.

The $300 RR unit will record track segment times plus braking and cornering lateral loads around whatever road course you’re traveling on. The RR then instantly compares your performance to that of the previous lap. Get the complete lowdown and purchasing info on these products at www.gtechpro.com.

For small cars or for large families with bulky objects to transport, a rooftop carrier is a must. One of the more useful is the Skybox LoPro

Titanium from Yakima Products Inc. The company offers dozens of carriers, but this 15-cubic-foot container features a low 11.5-inch height that cuts wind resistance (to aid fuel economy) and noise, while allowing your vehicle to fit inside most garages.

The lid opens from either side and includes a solar-powered LED light that automatically switches on whenever you crack open the box. There’s also a cargo net to keep your your gear from shifting around. The LowPro Titanium retails at $900 including mounting hardware.

For a list of retailers, go to www.yakima.com, or contact the

manufacturer at 888-925-4621.

Just what everyone needs: a bed for a pickup bed. Available from California-based Pittman Products International, the patented AirBedz is available to fit most trucks on the road — and most bed lengths — and even includes cutouts to fit around the inner wheel housings. That gives you about five feet of width in the back of a full-sized pickup.

AirBedz uses an integrated air coil system that Pittman says evenly distributes your weight across the 12-inch-thick mattress. Although designed for the “outdoor enthusiast,” AirBedz would also work great for laying out in the sun on a warm day or for a tailgate party with friends.

That seems worth the $200 (and up) pricetag, so call Pittman at 800- 981-2339 or visit www.truckairbedz.com.