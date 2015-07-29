Tesla offers 1st incentive in owner referral program
Electric carmaker Telsa Motors Inc. is offering its first incentive, $1,000 to new-car buyers who are referred by current Tesla owners.
Owners who make a referral also will get $1,000 in their Tesla account that can be spent on a car purchase, service or accessories.
CEO Elon Musk said the $2,000 is about equal to what the company pays to sell a car through a company store and he's passing it on to customers. The Tesla Model S is the only current model and it starts at $70,000.
New car orders must be placed by Sept. 30 to get the deal. Musk also says the plan is a guerrilla tactic to counter states that have auto dealer franchise laws that don't allow his company owned stores.
The first Tesla owner to persuade 10 friends to buy a car gets a free Model X SUV, which is due out later this year. Five referrals that result in purchases get you and a guest a tour of the company's giant battery factory now under construction in Nevada.
Earlier this month Tesla said its deliveries rose 52 percent to more than 11,000 in the second quarter.