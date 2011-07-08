CWA Local 1104 votes for Verizon strike

Unionized Verizon workers in Nassau voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday night to strike over issues including health-care benefits and job security.

But the workers have to await the outcome of strike votes at 21 other locals mostly in New York State and mostly affiliated with the Communications Workers of America. Before a walkout, all the locals must approve a strike.

Eighty-five percent of the 500 CWA Local 1104 members who turned out voted for a strike, said George Bloom, the local's president. The local represents 2,000 Verizon workers in Nassau. "They're not in jeopardy of losing any money," Bloom said of the telecommunications company. "They want to go after our job security, and they want all the givebacks that they do."

Verizon spokesman John Bonomo said the union has to recognize changing business conditions.

"As more consumers cut the cord [get rid of landlines], the company must make changes to its cost structure," he said. "Changes to the business require us and our unions to make tough choices that reflect the new business realities."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk CWA Local 1108 will take a strike vote later this month. All the locals expect to wrap up the voting by July 27. The current contract expires Aug. 6, Bloom said.