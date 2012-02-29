LIer nominated to lead U.S. agency

President Barack Obama has nominated Great Neck resident Erica L. Groshen to head the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the principal agency that tracks labor-market activity.

Groshen, 57, an economist, is a vice president for microeconomic and regional studies at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. If the U.S. Senate approves her, she would succeed acting BLS commissioner John M. Galvin.

The nomination is for a four-year term at the agency, which is a division of the U.S. Department of Labor. BLS is best known for its monthly report on jobs and the unemployment rate.

Groshen wasn't available for comment.

She joined the New York Fed in 1994. She has also worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

Groshen has a doctorate in economics from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Her research at the New York Fed focuses on the effects of recessions on labor markets and the role of employers in that market, among other things, according to her Federal Reserve biography.

The New York Fed is one of 12 regional reserve banks. Besides New York State, the bank's jurisdiction includes the 12 northern counties of New Jersey, Fairfield County in Connecticut, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.