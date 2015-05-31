Long Island hires and promotions: Courtney Bynoe, Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

Courtney Bynoe, of Mastic Beac, has been promoted to director of operations at the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce. She was the operations manager.

The New York State Bar Association has two new officers appointed to its commercial and federal litigation section in Albany.

James M. Wicks of East Setauket has been appointed chairman. He is a commercial litigation partner at Farrell Fitz in Uniondale and Hauppauge.

Jeremy M. Corapi of Manhattan has been appointed secretary. He is a commercial litigation associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

Frederick C. Braun III of Mount Sinai has been re-elected as a director on the board of the New York State Economic Development Council. He chairs the Brookhaven Town Industrial Development Agency and is CEO of Gyrodyne Company of America Inc. in St. James.

NONPROFITS

John Racanelli of Oyster Bay has been elected first vice president of the Flushing-Willets Point-Corona Local Development Corporation, a local development nonprofit in Flushing. He is a law partner at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

REAL ESTATE

Debbie Blangiardo of Selden has joined RE/MAX Signature Real Estate in Setauket as a licensed real estate salesperson. She was a paralegal for attorney Eric Jaffe in Huntington.

Jason Garced of Nesconset has joined Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates in Hauppauge as a salesperson. He was a subcontractor of Residential Remodeling in Suffolk and Nassau.

FINANCE

Adam C. Bell of Patchogue has been recruited to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Manhattan as a vice president and financial adviser. He was a financial planner at Citigroup in Manhattan.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. in Lake Success has two new wealth managers.

Liz Pedersen of Columbus, New Jersey, has joined as a senior vice president. She was managing director and co-head of securities services at UBS in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Traci Mabrey of Manhattan has joined as head of wealth solutions. She was head of wealth management market development at Thomson Reuters in Manhattan.

MEDIA

John Verre of Briarcliff Manor has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president, automotive sales, at Cablevision Media Sales in Bethpage. He joined the unit in 1994 and most recently was vice president of regional sales.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work-world triumphs by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.