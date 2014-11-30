Long Island hires and promotions: Eric Allen promoted at Integrated Medical Professionals

TECHNOLOGY

Eric Allen of South Huntington has been promoted from information technology manager to director of information technology and chief security officer at Integrated Medical Professionals in Melville.

LAW

David R. Schoenhaar of Bayport has been named chair of the estate planning and administration practice group at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale. He will maintain his position as of counsel with the firm.

Goldberg Segalla in Garden City has announced two hires.

Andrew Tran of Brooklyn has joined as an associate. He was assistant corporation counsel in the New York City Law Department Workers' Compensation Division.

Matthew S. Libroia of Freeport has joined as an associate. He was assistant district attorney in the County Court Trial Bureau of the Nassau County district attorney's office.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has announced several new hires.

Kathleen Kovach of Halesite has joined as a licensed associate real estate broker in the Huntington office. She held a similar position with Daniel Gale Sotheby's in Huntington.

Dolly Schuttinger of Northport has joined as a licensed real estate sales agent in the Northport office. She recently graduated from the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Debra R. Parisi of Huntington has joined as a licensed associate real estate broker in the Syosset office. She held a similar position at Daniel Gale Sotheby's in Syosset.

Andrew Cuomo of Dix Hills has joined as a licensed real estate sales agent in the Huntington office. He recently graduated from the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge and is also the owner of OceanView Aquarium Service in Farmingdale.

Danielle Fontana of Commack has joined as a licensed real estate sales agent in the Smithtown office. She recently graduated from the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Michelle Novak of Syosset has joined as a licensed associate real estate broker in the Syosset office. She held a similar position with Coach Realtors in East Norwich.

Susan Stapleton of Bayville has joined as a licensed real estate sales agent in the Syosset office. She held a similar position with Coach Realtors in East Norwich.

Lisa Bisignano of Commack has joined as a licensed real estate sales agent in the Smithtown office. She was most recently employed in the same role at Coldwell Banker in Smithtown.

A mother-and-daughter real estate team has joined as licensed real estate sales agents in the Syosset office of Signature Premier Properties. Doris Duvernoy of Syosset previously held a similar position at Long Island Village Realty (now Better Homes and Gardens) in Syosset. Debra McSheffrey-Kiehn of Syosset held a similar position at Long Island Village Realty (now Better Homes and Gardens) in Syosset.

