Long Island hires and promotions: Abrams Fensterman

LAW

Laura J. Mulholland of Bayport has been hired as an associate in the commercial litigation department at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara & Wolf in Lake Success. She was a law clerk for the firm.

INSURANCE

MassMutual Long Island Metro, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, has hired a financial adviser and two financial services representatives.

Gilberto Barahona of Central Islip has been hired as a financial adviser in Hauppauge. He was a registered representative at New York Life in Medford.

Bryan Tiernan of Lindenhurst has been hired as a financial services representative in Syosset. He was an insurance agent at Aflac in Garden City.

Michael Dluginski of Rocky Point has been hired as financial services representative in Syosset. He was a financial representative at New York Life in Medford.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

REAL ESTATE

Laffey Real Estate in Syosset has hired a licensed sales agent and an associate broker.

Christina A. Carter of Bethpage has been hired as a licensed sales agent. She was a hairdresser with Aura Salon in Bellmore.

Matthew Aldridge of Wantagh has been hired as an associate broker. He was a manager with Century 21 Prevete-Bastone in Massapequa.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.