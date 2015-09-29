Long Island Hires and Promotions: Richard Mansfield, Stewart Manor School, Garden City

ACCOUNTING

WeiserMazars LLP has named two new equity partners in their Woodbury office.

Dennis Cancellarich of Merrick was formerly a senior manager.

Ira Cooperman of Plainview was formerly a senior manager.

BANKING

James M. Bozza of Huntington has been promoted to senior vice president, director of credit management in commercial real estate at TD Bank in Manhattan. He was vice president, team credit manager.

EDUCATION

Richard Mansfield of Lynbrook has been appointed assistant principal at the Stewart Manor School in Garden City, part of the Elmont School District. He comes to the district from Valley Stream Union Free School District 30, where he served as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Clear Stream Avenue Elementary School for the last 14 years.

SPORTS

Matt Guercio of Seaford has been hired as director of operations and events coordinator at FLG Lacrosse Inc. in Massapequa. He was assistant athletic director of operations at Molloy College in Rockville Centre.

