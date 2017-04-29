Long Island hires and promotions: Sea Tow Foundation

NONPROFITS

Kate Eisenberg of Southold has been hired as program coordinator at the Sea Tow Foundation, which promotes safe boating practices and educational initiatives, in Southold. She was a programs manager with New York Sports Club in Manhattan.

BANKING

Franklin First Financial in Melville has two new hires.

Eric Gasper of Deer Park has been hired as a mortgage loan originator. He was a senior loan consultant at United Mortgage Corp. in Melville.

Kenya Myers of Rosedale, Queens, has been hired as an IT manager. He was an IT manager at Paul Stuart in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Jennifer Stavropoulos of Miller Place has been hired as a sales agent at HomeSmart Premier Living Realty in Uniondale. She was with Coach Realtors in Manhasset.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Regina Ciardullo of Locust Valley has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville. She was an office manager at Ciardullo Landscapes & Designs in Locust Valley.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales agents.

Laura Delaosa of Nesconset, hired in Ronkonkoma, previously worked as a teacher’s aide in the Sachem school district in Holbrook.

Tiffany Glendenning of Bayport, hired in Ronkonkoma, previously owned Amour Mod Boutique in Patchogue.

Gloria Li of Bellmore, hired in Syosset, previously worked with Laffey Fine Homes in Syosset.

Stephanie Stellaccio of East Norwich, hired in Syosset, previously was a senior account executive at Community News Group in Brooklyn.

BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS

The Suffolk Academy of Law in Hauppauge, the educational branch of the Suffolk County Bar Association, has installed five new officers on its board of directors.

Kenneth A. Brown of Massapequa, above left, is an attorney with the law office of Harras, Bloom & Archer in Melville.

Jason A. Stern of Melville, above right, is an attorney with the Weber Law Group in Melville.

Peter D. Tamsen of Brightwaters, above left, is an attorney with a private practice in Bay Shore and serves as counsel to Waters Edge Abstract Inc. in Bay Shore.

Marianne Rantala of Patchogue, above right, is an attorney and certified public accountant who has her own practice in Patchogue.

Brittany C. Mangan of Brooklyn is an attorney with McGuire Condon in Huntington.