Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Sunil Dhuper

BOARDS

United Way of Long Island has six new board members.

David M. Daly of West Hempstead is president and chief operating officer at PSEG Long Island in Uniondale.

Louis Mastrianni of Seaford is president and market manager, Long Island/Queens and apparel middle market banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Melville.

Bernard Sensate of Upper Brookville is chief executive of the Fortunoff Backyard Store in Garden City.

Roy H. Lebel of Cutchogue is manager of quality management at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton.

Lynda Nicolino of Sayville is general counsel of the Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Bethpage.

Kevin Gates of Bohemia is the Suffolk hub division manager for United Parcel Service in Farmingville.

NONPROFITS

Alexander S. Balko of Point Lookout has been promoted from president to chief executive at MJHS, a charitable health system headquartered in Brooklyn. He will retain his title as president.

BANKING

Lisbeth Whitney of Eastport has joined TD Bank as a store manager in Westhampton Beach. Whitney was previously a branch manager at Astoria Bank in Rocky Point.

INSURANCE

Brownyard Group, a program administrator providing specialized insurance coverage for select industry groups and based in Bay Shore, announced one promotion and one new hire.

Ruth Connelly of West Islip was promoted from client relations specialist to underwriting assistant.

LeAna Anderson of Lindenhurst has joined as a client services specialist. She was a program administrator for Augeo Affinity Marketing in Islandia.

DENTISTRY

Dr. Matthew Siegel of Manhattan has joined Silverman and Associates family dentistry as an associate in Bellmore and Bayside. He is a recent New York University College of Dentistry graduate.

REAL ESTATE

Lana Schwartzur of Roslyn has joined Douglas Elliman in Roslyn as a licensed sales agent. She was with Coldwell Banker in East Hills.

MEDICINE

Dr. Sunil Dhuper of Old Westbury has been promoted from ICU physician to chief medical officer at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

ACCOUNTING

Gettry Marcus CPA, PC has announced four new hires at the Woodbury headquarters.

William McGinley of Merrick has joined as a senior manager in the accounting and audit group. He was a senior manager at Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP in Manhattan.

Maggie Wong of Flushing has joined as a tax manager. She worked as a tax manager for CBIZ MHM LLC in Manhattan.

Jason Goldberg of Flushing has joined as a senior accountant in the tax group. He worked for EisnerAmper LLP in Manhattan.

Kaitlyn Carballeira of East Setauket has joined as a staff accountant. She recently graduated from Fordham University.

