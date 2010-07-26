People on the move, July 26

BOARD ASSOCIATION APPOINTMENTS

Lyle C. Mahler has been appointed to the board of the Long Island chapter of the Turnaround Management Association, a group dedicated to corporate renewal and turnaround management. The Syosset resident is a partner at the Uniondale law firm of Farrell Fritz.

Vincent Polimeni, chief executive of Polimeni International, a Garden City-based real estate firm, has joined Empire National Bank’s board of directors. He is a Centre Island resident.

Steven N. Davi, an attorney at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale, has joined the advisory board of the Long Island chapter of Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping those with intellectual disabilities. Davi lives in Amityville.

Nicole J. Zuvich, an attorney at the law offices of Nicholas Pelligrini in Garden City, has been named corresponding secretary for Suffolk County Women's Bar Association in Hauppauge. She lives in Bayside.

EDUCATION

Lea Bishop Shaver has joined Hofstra Law School as an associate professor. She was a resident fellow at Yale Law School's Information Society Project and lives in Park Slope.

FINANCE

Raymond DiPresso has joined Gold Coast Bank as vice president/Huntington branch manager. He was a vice president at Capital One Bank and lives in Smithtown.

James P. Liddy has been promoted to vice chair-audit at KPMG in Manhattan. The Garden City resident was promoted from national managing partner-audit.

Kevin J. Cooke Jr. has joined AMS Servicing, a Buffalo-based specialty servicer of mortgages, as senior vice president, sales and business development at its Uniondale location. The Rockville Centre resident was senior vice president and director of client services at MOS Group in Farmingdale.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Jeffrey C. Hellinger has joined Stony Brook University Medical Center as an associate professor in the departments of pediatrics and radiology. He will practice within the medical center's advanced cardiovascular imaging program. The Manhattan resident was associated with the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Virginia Peragallo-Dittko has been promoted to executive director of the newly formed Winthrop Diabetes and Obesity Institute. The Levittown resident was promoted from director of Winthrop's Diabetes Education Center.

Nancy Ciaffone has joined Daleview Care Center in Farmingdale as director of nursing. The Selden resident held a similar position at Nesconset Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

LAW

Richard G. Satin has joined Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale in an of-counsel capacity and as a member of the corporate and securities department. The Muttontown resident was general counsel and vice president at Medical Action Industries in Brentwood.

Nixon Peabody in Jericho announced two new hires. Peter Egan has joined the firm as partner. The Garden City resident was a partner at Garfunkel Wild in Great Neck. Alexander Gallin has joined as an associate in the labor and employment practice group. The Nyack resident worked at Reed Smith.

