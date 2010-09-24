People on the move
By ANN SMUKLER. BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS. Arnold Lessman, tax manager of Israeloff, Trattner & Co. in Garden City has been appointed to the Long Island Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation board of directors. He lives in Plainvew.. Tricia Folliero has been named marketing director for the Long Island chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management in Hauppauge. She is vice president at the advertising and marketing firm Sanna Mattson MacLeod in Smithtown and is a Port Jefferson resident.. Joseph F. Molloy has joined the board of directors of Action Long Island, a nonprofit organization that promotes business and economic development on Long Island. The North Massapequa resident is corporate director of benefits at North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System.. EDUCATION. Arthur A. Gianelli, president and chief executive of NuHealth. System has been appointed to the adjunct faculty staff at Hofstra University. The New Hyde Park resident will teach a graduate class in health care economics.. FINANCE. Susan Seoylemezian has been hired as vice president for taxation at Arbor Commercial Mortgage in Uniondale. The Garden City resident was vice president and assistant controller of tax at American Home Mortgage in Melville.. LAW. Brian C. Daughney has joined LeClairRyan as a shareholder in the firm's corporate services practice team, based in its Manhattan office. Before joining. LeClairRyan, Daughney was a partner at Haynes and Boone in Manhattan. He is a Garden City resident.. Joseph S. Anile II has joined Harris Beach in Uniondale in an of counsel capacity. The Oyster Bay resident was a founding partner and chief executive at Anile & Associates in Manhattan.. NONPROFIT. Roger Sampson has been named to the newly created position of executive director at DigNet of New York City & Long Island,. a nonprofit organization that notifies operators of underground facilities of planned digging activity. He lives in North Massapequa.. RETAIL. Jackie Gamboa has been promoted to store manager at Crabtree & Evelyn in the Stony Brook Village Center. The Patchogue resident was promoted from assistant store manager.. SENIOR LIVING. Gregory Monfiletto has joined Jefferson's Ferry Lifecare Retirement Community in South Setauket as director of development. The Stony Brook resident was director of annual giving at Hofstra University School of Law in Hempstead.. TECHNOLOGY. Pat Comunale, formerly chief operating officer, has been promoted to president and chief operating officer at Tri-Ed/Northern Video Distribution in Woodbury. He is a Stamford, Conn. resident.