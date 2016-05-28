$1.65M Southold Postmodern has separate waterfront lot

This Southold Postmodern, listed for $1.65 million, has separate lots for the home and its private waterfront property, says listing agent Victoria Germaise of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

One parcel, an 0.85-acre lot, is on Moyle Cove, which was named for one of the original families in this neighborhood, Germaise says. The property has 243 feet of waterfront property and a floating dock that’s protected by a sandbar.

The other parcel, a 0.64-acre lot across the street, is where you’ll find the 2,700-square-foot house, which Germaise says was completely rebuilt in 2007, like many of the homes in what was once a summer cottage community.

The home was “built for comfort living,” Germaise says, with an open floor plan and 11-foot ceilings. The three-bedroom home has three full baths and an eat-in kitchen with a center island and energy efficient appliances. There’s a formal dining room, a great room with a fireplace and a main-floor master suite.

Six sets of sliding glass doors lead from the bedrooms, great room and den to the covered front porch on the front and side of the house and from the den to a second-floor deck.