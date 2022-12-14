1-bedroom co-op in Hewlett asks $199,000, furniture included

A one-bedroom, one-bath co-op in Hewlett Bay Manor is on the market for $199,000. The sellers are offering to leave the space largely furnished — complete with hand-crocheted blankets.

The 950-square-foot space on East Broadway has 11-foot ceilings and 7-foot windows, according to the sellers, Jerry and Joanne Caracappa, who lived there before relocating to North Carolina.

“To me, it’s very reminiscent of the prewar buildings in Manhattan,” said Joanne Caracappa, citing the co-op's high ceilings, crown molding and wood flooring.

The living room. Credit: Bill Sim

The couple describe the building, constructed in 1958, as clean, well-kept, and at an address ideal for commuting to work. The Long Island Rail Road station is two blocks away; JFK Airport is a 10-minute drive. It falls within the Hewlett-Woodmere Public School District.

“There’s major shopping everywhere, in walking distance,” Jerry Caracappa said. “If you work in the city, you really don’t need a car out here.”

The co-op has a large, eat-in kitchen, a living room and four closets. The listing agents are Precious Spencer and Rebecca Pissalidis of Keller Williams Legendary.

The kitchen. Credit: Bill Sim

Among the furnishings the Caracappas are willing to leave behind at no cost are a dining table and chairs, a sofa, desk, rocking chair and bed. Even the dishes, silverware, pots and pans can stay, Joanne said.

Building features include central air conditioning, a virtual interactive security system and a laundry room. The apartment has a washer/dryer hookup in the kitchen. Monthly HOA maintenance fees of $908 include annual taxes.