A waterfront property for sale in Lloyd Harbor features a granite and limestone mansion in the shape of an X, like the spot on a map marking the treasure. Why? To take advantage of the views and the natural light, says Nikki Sturges, listing agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

The asking price is $12 million.

Each section of the X offers three walls with a mix of large windows and French doors to take in the landscaped gardens, a 50-foot putting green and 380 feet of waterfront on Lloyd Harbor.

Custom built in 2004 on a little less than five acres, the 16,754-square-foot manse has a European feel, says Sturges. The rooms on the main floor, including a formal living room that could double as a ballroom and a formal dining room, all have 14-foot ceilings.

On the lower level, mosaic tile murals decorate the heated indoor pool area, where there are windowed doors that open 30 feet wide to a loggia-style porch that has electronically controlled screens. There is a gas fireplace on one side and a built-in barbecue on the other.

The third-level bedrooms, including the master bedroom with his and hers bathrooms connected by an oversized shower, access outdoor decks.

There are a total of eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a half bathroom. Other features include an eat-in kitchen, a library with cherrywood built-ins and coffered ceiling, six gas fireplaces, and an attached five-car garage.