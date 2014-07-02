1840 Mattituck farmhouse comes with pond

While most vintage North Fork homes are on busy Route 25, this 1840 farmhouse in Mattituck on the market for $799,000 is a little off the beaten path, set on a grassy slope and encircled by three wooded acres. A small pond completes the bucolic picture. The house on Cox Neck Road (named for the home’s original owner, Luther Cox) is a short bike ride to Breakwater Beach and Mattituck’s village center.

Also special — a group of accessory buildings that make up the compound. Part of an old potato barn on the property has been converted into an airy guest cottage, complete with kitchen and bathroom. The remaining three bays of the barn now contain a workshop, a boathouse and storage for the owner’s art supplies. (She is the daughter of New Yorker cartoonist and “Shrek” creator William Steig and an artist herself.)

There’s also a glass-fronted former chicken coop with a brick floor that could be used as an art studio. A garden shed, the fourth accessory building on the property, completes the grouping.

The main house itself has been maintained with plenty of original details, including beamed ceilings and an old fireplace with a swinging arm for pots in the library. Outdoor features include a wraparound porch and a brick patio overlooking the lawn, pond and woods.

The property is listed with Gayle Marriner-Smith of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

