1893 Setauket house on 7+ waterfront acres: $4.995 million

This Setauket home was built in 1893 and designed by Lamb & Rich, the same architectural firm that designed Sagamore Hill, President Theodore Roosevelt’s home in Cove Neck. It is on the market for $4.995 million.

Rose Ceparano, an Italian immigrant who owned and operated the original Schooner restaurant in Port Jefferson, purchased the seven-bedroom home in 1941. It has since remained in the same family for three generations and is being sold by Ceparano’s three granddaughters.

According to the Ceparano family, the home had originally been built for attorney Charles Benner, cousin of well-known banker Henry Tinker, on a large tract of land known as Tinker’s Point.

The home is set on more than seven acres on Port Jefferson Harbor with 200 feet of beach and a deepwater dock.

