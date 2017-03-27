1905 East Marion farmhouse restored with care: $869,000
This three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse in East Marion boasts views of a 1.4-acre property from a backyard deck that runs the length of the home, its listing agent says. The asking price is $869,000.
Built in 1905, the 2,200-square-foot home was updated six years ago to add modern comforts such as current mechanicals, electric and central air-conditioning while preserving original features, says listing agent Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate.
“All of the beautiful woodwork is 100 percent preserved,” she says, singling out “beautiful molding and trim and gorgeous floors” found throughout.
The powder-blue farmhouse’s front door is contained within a covered front porch; inside, there is a living room with a brick fireplace. Elsewhere on the first floor, there is a formal dining room and a kitchen with granite surfaces and radiant heat in the floors. Off the kitchen is a new mudroom with a washer and dryer.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an en suite master bedroom.
A 40-by-20-foot deck includes views of flower-picking gardens and a chicken coop that was moved to East Marion from Greenport. Beyond the gardens, there is a two-story barn that is ripe for restoration; it contains studio space, a bathroom and “plenty of room for guest quarters,” Feilen says. It is set on about three-quarter of an acre and has direct driveway access.