1937 Tudor, with original details, lists for $885G in Brightwaters

This 1937 Tudor in Brightwaters, on the market for $884,900 in August 2016, has some of its original touches. Credit: Winkler Real Estate

By Lara EwenSpecial to Newsday

Brightwaters was originally designed as a planned summer community of seasonal cottages. It was incorporated in 1916, and eventually the cottages were turned into year-round homes. This 3,328-square-foot 1937 Tudor, currently on the market for $884,900, features an original front door, a leaded glass window and an alabaster chandelier from an earlier time.

Throughout the years, the house was enhanced to include a large den, complete with a spiral staircase leading to a second-floor balcony, eat-in kitchen and master suite with a vaulted ceiling carved from part of the home’s original attic.

The four-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bath house is across from one of Brightwaters’ five lakes, which is home to a pair of mated swans that returns each year to nest.

Additional features include two working fireplaces, a heated two-car garage and two patios. Although the town has no sidewalks, footbridges interlock Brightwaters’ lakes.

The listing agent is Barbara Fishkind at Winkler Real Estate.

