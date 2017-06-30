19th century Jamesport Colonial on 2 parcels lists for $1.35M

A Jamesport Colonial built circa 1840 is being sold by the third owners. It sits on two parcels that can be separated and is on the market for $1.35 million.

The two-acre parcel has the 4,000-square-foot main home, with five bedrooms, 3 1⁄2 bathrooms and three fireplaces, as well as an original barn, a vintage three-car garage with a loft and an in-ground pool surrounded by a deck. The 1-acre parcel is vacant.

As the zoning is hamlet residential, it can be used as a bed-and-breakfast or a catering facility, says listing agent Maureen Sullivan of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Seller Gus Kostakis purchased the home with his wife, Ann, in 1983 from the Weir family, which he believes was the home’s second owner beginning in the late 1800s. The Weir family was in the flower business, with hothouses that provided flowers year-round to New York City florists.

“It is our understanding that the Weirs coined the term ‘Say it with flowers’ that was printed on their boxes,” Kostakis says.