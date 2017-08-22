42-acre oceanfront estate in Southampton listed for $175M

A 42-acre oceanfront Southampton estate was placed on the market Friday for $175 million. The property, originally owned by the family of Henry Ford, is currently the most expensive listing in the Hamptons, according to the real estate website HREO.com. “It’s the most expensive in New York, from what I understand,” says Zachary Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate, who along with Cody Vichinsky is the listing agent for the property. “The value is derived from multiple factors, the largest being just the sheer acreage on the ocean.”

That includes 1,286 feet along the Atlantic Ocean, which Vichinsky says is the most ocean frontage of any single and separate-lot Hamptons properties.

The property, which Vichinsky says has subdivision capabilities, includes a 20,000-square-foot main house. The stucco house, built in 1960 and renovated in 2008, includes 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three wings. The home, which has Italian marble fireplaces and French parquet floors, includes a 48-foot-long living room, chef’s kitchen, family room and dual master suites.

The property boasts a 60-foot pool, basketball and tennis courts, a six-car garage and a three-bedroom carriage house.

“It’s really a breathtaking property,” Vichinsky says. “The magnitude of it, the history and the house itself, you can’t really replicate that anymore.”

Property records show that Brenda Earl, a portfolio manager, purchased the property in 2002 for $21.75 million under Yumi & The Kids LLC. The house and property was once part of a 235-acre estate known as Fordune, which belonged to Henry Ford II, the grandson of the founder of Ford Motor Company.

The listing price of the property eclipses that of a $150 million oceanfront Southampton estate listed in July that offers three parcels of land totaling 14 acres and 700 feet of oceanfront.