$6.2M Muttontown mansion comes with 2 sports cars
Both a Ferrari and a Mercedes come with a Muttontown estate on the market for $6,199,999.
The sellers say they were ready to sell the cars and thought throwing them into the purchase would help promote the house.
The 12,500-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath and four half-bath home is on 4.77 acres. There’s a 36-foot ceiling in the living room, balconies off the bedrooms and a three-car garage.
The Ferrari is a 1997 F355 Spider, and the Mercedes is a 2004 500 SL Sport.
In addition to the cars, all the furniture is staying with the house, including a vintage pool table, 1890 piano and crystal chandeliers.
Ishay Stadok of Charles Rutenberg Realty and Nick Sforza of Nick Sforza Realty are listing the property.