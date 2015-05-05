8-bedroom Colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in Old Westbury

High-end details mark this newly constructed brick Colonial in Old Westbury listed for $8.5 million.

The eight-bedroom house with seven full bathrooms and three half-baths is on 3.25 flat acres at the end of a cul-de-sac.

"It's the last house, so it's incredibly quiet, with absolutely no traffic," says listing agent Michael Berman, president of Automatic Real Estate Associates.

There's a tennis court and an oversized pool with a sundeck.

Inside the 8,000-square-foot house, there's radiant heat throughout the first floor. The basement has 11-foot ceilings and a soundproof movie theater with 13 leather seats and a 100-inch TV screen.

On the second floor, there are his-and-hers master closets and vanities, radiant heat and a steam shower, Berman said.