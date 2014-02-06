ClassifiedsReal Estate

A bit of Tuscany in $1.25M Long Beach house

This historic Long Beach home, in the style of a...

This historic Long Beach home, in the style of a Tuscan villa, is eye catching both inside and out. Completed around 1920 and just steps to the boardwalk, it is on the market for $1.35 million. (2014) Credit: Handout

By Lisa Chamoff

A Long Beach home built in the style of a Tuscan villa is eye-catching both inside and out. Completed around 1920, it is on the market for $1.25 million.

Seller Xavier Ceniceros painted the stucco exterior of the mansion baby blue after he and his family moved in seven years ago. If the curb appeal with a full-width front veranda isn’t enough, the entry hall also is impressive, with 20-foot ceilings and floors made of old-growth fir, as well as intricate carvings on the banister and railings on the landings above. Ceniceros opened up the kitchen, originally a small area for servants, giving it a space-age makeover with a blue lacquer finish.

Ceniceros says during superstorm Sandy, the basement, which is 4 feet below grade, flooded with a foot of water. The rest of the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home, built with “superdense, ultra-strong wood,” remained dry.

“That house is a fortress,” Ceniceros says. “There’s a reason why that house is 100 years old because of the way it’s built.”

Joyce Coletti of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the listing agent.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?