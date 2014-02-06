A bit of Tuscany in $1.25M Long Beach house

A Long Beach home built in the style of a Tuscan villa is eye-catching both inside and out. Completed around 1920, it is on the market for $1.25 million.

Seller Xavier Ceniceros painted the stucco exterior of the mansion baby blue after he and his family moved in seven years ago. If the curb appeal with a full-width front veranda isn’t enough, the entry hall also is impressive, with 20-foot ceilings and floors made of old-growth fir, as well as intricate carvings on the banister and railings on the landings above. Ceniceros opened up the kitchen, originally a small area for servants, giving it a space-age makeover with a blue lacquer finish.

Ceniceros says during superstorm Sandy, the basement, which is 4 feet below grade, flooded with a foot of water. The rest of the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home, built with “superdense, ultra-strong wood,” remained dry.

“That house is a fortress,” Ceniceros says. “There’s a reason why that house is 100 years old because of the way it’s built.”

