A boxy Hamptons perch with views from every angle

A home that the architect describes as a "cube floating in space" is on the market for $3.45 million in Westhampton Beach.

The 2,800-square-foot home was built in 2013 on a promontory jutting out into Moriches Bay. It was designed by award-winning Leroy Street Studio Architecture in Manhattan.

"It sits lightly on piles to minimize the impact on the delicate wetlands and to meet new FEMA requirements," says the firm's Morgan Hare.

The house was designed to appreciate the natural beauty of the site, said seller Claire Cardone. "It was specially shaped to enable you to see different views from different rooms," Cardone says. She says she added a bathtub to the master bedroom so she could appreciate the water view.

She decorated the three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home with custom-made modern furniture available for purchase, though not included in the asking price. A unique glass staircase leads to the second floor and the master suite, as well as a living area with a wet bar and a deck overlooking the water. The dining area also has two decks.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The third floor is a cocktail lounge with a deck that looks out on the water.

Top-of-the-line materials include floors in quarter-sawn white oak and a sound system that provides music throughout the house.

The Enzo Morabito Team of Douglas Elliman Real Estate had the listing.