A contemporary revamp of a prefab home lists for $950,000

An Orient home built in the 1980s with prefabricated construction received a chic makeover by the current owners, who have listed it for $950,000.

“It was really a plain Jane,” says Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who sold the four-bedroom home to the current owners in 2012.

The sellers gutted and renovated the home inside and out, adding high-end amenities, including poured concrete countertops and a Viking range in the renovated kitchen and polished concrete floors in the finished basement. There is also a new natural gas furnace. Outside, they installed Alaskan yellow cedar siding and a 50-foot gunite pool with a bluestone surround.

It’s one of the few newer, contemporary homes in the area.

“It was an opportunity for people who are real modernists to build a modern home because they don’t have any constraints of historic preservation,” Markarian says.