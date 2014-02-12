A look at the Hamptons rental season
Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes. This week she talked to anchor Stone Grissom on some of the more interesting properties in the Hamptons available for rent this summer.
Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:
SOUTHAMPTON RENTAL
Michaela Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-204-2743
WAINSCOTT RENTAL
Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-324-6400
BRIDGEHAMPTON RENTAL
Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-537-4320
EAST HAMPTON RENTAL
William Stoecker of Town & Country Real Estate, 631-324-8080
LLOYD HARBOR PROPERTY
Elena D’Agostino (631- 835-2759) and Joyce Mennella (631-708-9995), Signature Premier Properties