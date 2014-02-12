A look at the Hamptons rental season

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes. This week she talked to anchor Stone Grissom on some of the more interesting properties in the Hamptons available for rent this summer.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

SOUTHAMPTON RENTAL

Michaela Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-204-2743

WAINSCOTT RENTAL

Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-324-6400

BRIDGEHAMPTON RENTAL

Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-537-4320

EAST HAMPTON RENTAL

William Stoecker of Town & Country Real Estate, 631-324-8080

LLOYD HARBOR PROPERTY

Elena D’Agostino (631- 835-2759) and Joyce Mennella (631-708-9995), Signature Premier Properties