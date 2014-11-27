A Freeport house with quirky history

A quirky piece of Freeport's history is on the market for $449,000. The turn-of-the-last-century house is known as the Miracle House, as it was built in one day by developer John Randall. With a rival developer planning to extend Lena Avenue west, Randall decided to swoop in and build the two-story house, a so-called "spite house," to thwart the project. He also had workers extend the street on an angle.

Randall "maintains that a straight line would reduce his frontage of land so as to make it worthless," wrote The Brooklyn Daily Eagle on March 5, 1902.

Despite the quick turnaround, the seven-bedroom, 2½ bath house has stood the test of time.

It was recently restored and updated, retaining much of its antique charm. The home, with a large wraparound porch, sits on a shaded half-acre property in Freeport's Stearns Park neighborhood.

It's listed with Martin Sorrentino of Real Living Innovations Realty.