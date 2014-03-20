A Sandy survivor in Babylon for $2.475M

A waterfront home in Babylon, which was built to withstand hurricanes and made it through superstorm Sandy undamaged, recently hit the market for $2.475 million.

Seller Louis Schilt built the four-bedroom home in 2008 on 85 piles on an already-elevated piece of land between the Carlls River and a canal. The first floor is 9 feet above the mean high tide.

During Sandy, the sandy-bottom crawl space flooded with about 2 feet of water, but the rest of the house remained dry, Schilt says.

“I thought it was a premier piece of property because of its position on the point,” says Schilt, who has dabbled in homebuilding during a 20-year career in software and now runs Arizona-based Sessions College for Professional Design. “To me, it’s all about structure and mechanicals. It definitely was built with all the proper engineering thought of so that the house would be as durable as it possibly could be given that it’s in a saltwater environment.”

There is also a triple-layer hurricane roof and a 20-kilowatt whole-house generator.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home has a long list of luxurious features, including walnut floors with radiant heat and a great room with a coffered ceiling, a stone fireplace and water views through glass doors leading to a covered loggia with a fireplace. Also in the back is an outdoor kitchen and dining table made of cinderblock, concrete and granite. There is a whole-house music system, and the second-floor master suite has his and her bathrooms.

The property is listed with James Netter of Netter Real Estate.

