A Smithtown property for animal lovers

A Smithtown ranch on the market for $449,000 may be ideal for some animal lovers.

There is a two-stall horse barn on the .92-acre property. Ann Laird, who is selling the home with her husband, Louis, and has been riding for about 40 years, says she enjoys having her horses, Pumpkin Patch and Harvest, with her.

“You get to know the meanings of different sounds they make and their expressions,” she says. “I know when they’re angry, which is something you don’t get when you ride a horse a few days a week at a barn.”

She says the backyard is her sanctuary -- she often spots wildlife, such as foxes and owls, on her property.

Her German shepherd, Ruby Princess, usually has full range of the yard. However, Laird also has a 36-by-10-foot dog run so her pet can enjoy being outside when the family has company or landscapers are working.

The two-bedroom, two-bath 1952 ranch is listed with Ann Lewis of Exit Links Realty, is equipped with hardwood floors with wood paneling on the walls, windows that allow natural light in, a partially finished basement, and attic.