Alfresco fun: Where it could be yours

Spring has finally arrived, and the warmer weather brings backyards that beckon some company. Outdoor spaces transition to the family gathering place, with pools opening, furniture reappearing and flowers emerging. But the outside arena is not just a place for homeowners to enjoy for themselves -- it is the perfect place to entertain guests and throw a fabulous party.

Given the economic unrest in recent years, some families have tightened their "off-site leisure" budgets and are focusing on their own homes for fun and recreation. Eight in 10 consumers say they entertain at their home, indoors or outdoors, according to a yearlong study that ended in February by the Port Washington-based NPD Group, a market research company. Some 77 percent of those surveyed prefer outdoor entertaining to indoor. The top three reasons for this? Being outside, more space and a relaxed atmosphere.

"Consumers continue to spend more time at home, and entertaining at home is a cost-effective way of getting together with family and friends," says Kathleen Cella, director at The NPD Group.

What this means: Outdoor living areas are being ramped up to accommodate sophisticated styles, modern technology and ultimate party throwing. The following homes for sale all possess special elements and features that lend themselves to extraordinary entertaining.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Old Brookville, $3,199,000

WHY IT'S GOOD FOR ENTERTAINING: Set on two parklike acres, this Gold Coast brick Colonial features limestone patios with brick seating walls, an in-ground saltwater Gunite pool, a hot tub, a waterfall and lush greenery with flowers, cherry trees and manicured shrubs.

Sellers Phil and Maria Corrigan, who own an insurance company and are both 60, say they take having fun seriously, and enjoy sharing the good times with others. "The inside of our home has such a great flow for entertaining that we wanted the same for our property," says Phil Corrigan.

They say they like to play tennis, volleyball, and boccie, and have game courts in place for friendly competition. "My wife likes our guests to participate at parties, so everyone is placed on teams for tennis, volleyball and boccie," Phil adds.

Weary players can then take solace in the pavilion, where they can sit under a fan and have a cool drink. That's when the Corrigans say they usually go back to the pool area to prepare dinner on the granite cooking island.

OTHER FEATURES: Other luxury features of this home include a separate breakfast room with butler's pantry, a master suite with a fireplace, four other bedrooms and 6 1/2 baths.

LISTING AGENT: Rita Varriale, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-382-4892

Greenlawn, $1,085,000

WHY IT'S GOOD FOR ENTERTAINING: Owner Kelly Dall is an interior designer, so it's no wonder her backyard is a showcase. Kelly, 44, and her husband John, 47, a commodities broker, created an outdoor space that speaks to their personal style, featuring flower gardens galore, lots of large grassy areas and a saltwater pool created with imported Indian sandstone.

With a shade garden, a cottage garden and about 55 hydrangeas at her disposal, Kelly uses what's on her property to decorate before guests come. "I cut my own flowers when we entertain and make beautiful floral arrangements," she says.

At night the patio doubles as a dance floor, and often they put up a tent to enhance the space.

OTHER FEATURES: Built in 2002, the home has five bedrooms, four and a half baths, a bonus room off the master bedroom and a finished basement.

LISTING AGENT: Tina McGowan, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-692-6770

Water Mill, $9,950,000

WHY IT'S GOOD FOR ENTERTAINING: Sellers Michael D'Alessio and Yvonne Schettino's 2 1/2 acres feature a 3,000-square-foot pool house, an expansive bluestone patio, an in-ground pool with an oversized spa and sunken all-weather tennis and basketball courts.

A highlight is the tremendous outdoor pavilion complete with kitchen, living area with fireplace and bathroom. The kitchen houses a grill, an ice machine, counter space and every gadget and appliance necessary to "cook a full holiday meal," says Michael, 45, a real estate developer. He and wife, Yvonne, 39, a general contractor, say they enjoy the space year round, and one favorite activity is watching a ballgame on the flat-screen TV above the fireplace -- in the fresh air.

The D'Alessio family, five children included, have a steady stream of guests at their home. "Guests tell me there's not enough time to enjoy all the activities here," Michael says.

OTHER FEATURES: The interior is chock full of enhancements as well, with 10 bedrooms, 12 1/2 baths, a wine cellar, a state-of-the-art theater, a sauna and steam room, and a billiard room.

LISTING AGENT: Gary DePersia, The Corcoran Group, 631-899-0215

WHY IT'S GOOD FOR ENTERTAINING: This 1,040-square-foot home has a 40-by-26-foot backyard ready for entertaining. Orest and Cecilia Reszitnyk optimized the outdoor space, situating all necessary elements strategically.

"We always wanted to entertain outdoors, but we had a rotted wooded deck out back," explains Orest, 44, an information security specialist. Three years ago he and Cecilia, 47, who works in a medical office, decided to change all that, and had a patio installed to accommodate their outdoor entertaining area. There is a 12-foot granite counter with a gas-fed grill, a sink with hot and cold running water and a design that allows guests to socialize with the chef. "Usually no one talks to whoever is barbecuing," says Orest. "Now they can sit at the counter and the smoke doesn't bother them. I can cook and entertain at the same time."

Thinking a pool too much maintenance, the homeowners opted for a hot tub instead, which they use year-round. It is nestled in the far corner, leaving plenty of room for tables and seating.

OTHER FEATURES: The house features two bedrooms, one bath and a finished basement.

LISTING AGENT: Martha Goldberg, Coach Realtors, 516-536-8100

Patchogue, $545,000

WHY IT'S GOOD FOR ENTERTAINING: Warren Rothstein, 71, owner of a home inspection business, and wife, Mary Jane, 67, a retired music teacher, delight in the picturesque views from atop the spacious decks of their Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced home. Their backyard sits alongside the private Pine Lake, where the terraced landscape offers lots of room for guests with several spots for dining al fresco. Nature takes center stage at the home, with lots of wooded area, garden paths and wildlife. Guests can enjoy a picnic or cocktails lakeside while interacting with the swans that come by for a handout, or they can paddle around the lake in the boat that is tied to the home's private dock. "It's like being transported to a remote area in upstate New York where my wife and I spent our youth," says Warren.

The Rothsteins also do much of their entertaining in the great room, which houses a bistro table, a 10-foot movie screen that drops down from the ceiling and sliding doors that access the deck.

OTHER FEATURES: There are five bedrooms, three full baths, a finished basement and central air conditioning.

LISTING AGENT: Debra Remien, Coldwell Banker Bellbrook Realty, 631-289-1400