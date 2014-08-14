All the world's a stage at this West Islip home

This West Islip home, on the market for $799,900, was built in 1892 as a carriage house and has been expanded through the years to 5,600 square feet. It now has six bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.

In the 1970s, the then-homeowner built a stage and hosted opera performances, says listing agent Albert Jacabacci, of Realty Connect USA. It is said that members of the New York City Opera would come and sing just for him, he says.

The great room still has the original stage, where the current owners placed the dining room and installed an open gourmet kitchen with glazed wooden cabinets, Corian countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a whitewashed wood ceiling.

The great room has 11-foot ceilings, gothic columns and terra-cotta tile floors.

There are two master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second, and three fireplaces, including one in the upstairs master suite.

