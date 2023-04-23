Allergies indoors? How to allergy-proof your home.

Pollen allergy season gets worse every year. Hotter temps mean more potent pollen, which comes from trees, grasses, flowers and weeds, for a longer period of time. Ragweed, birch, sagebrush, cedar and oak are some of the most common pollen allergens.

"The first line of treatment for allergies is avoidance," says Tania Elliott, M.D., a spokesperson for the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Make these simple, powerful changes to allergy-proof your home.

Stop allergens at the door

Pollen clings to shoes. Avoid tracking allergens inside by having a spot to remove shoes in the entryway. Implement a no-shoes policy, and use an indoor mat to catch footwear inside the door. Vacuum this area often during allergy season.

Shed layers

For serious allergy sufferers, remove as much clothing as you can as soon as you come inside. Leave jackets, scarves and hats in your entryway or a closet. Keep a hamper nearby to isolate dirty clothing until it's time to do laundry. Remember to wash clothing on hot to kill allergens.

Wash away allergens

Ideally, allergy sufferers should head straight to the shower after coming inside. If you don't have time, wash your face and eyelids (eyelashes catch a lot of pollen) with mild, fragrance-free cleansers, suggests Amy Shah, M.D., a board-certified allergist and immunologist and internal medicine physician in Phoenix.

Consider allergen-resistant flooring

Wood and tile are ideal floorings for allergy sufferers. Other than cigarette smoke, "mold is the main problem indoors for many folks," says David Corry, M.D., a professor of medicine in the section of immunology, allergy and rheumatology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "Even if you're not allergic to mold, it can get into your airways, start growing and increase the risk of developing allergies, asthma and chronic sinusitis."

If you love rugs, opt for short-pile or no-pile styles. Short-weaves made from polypropylene or sisal are durable and easy to clean. Or, splurge on wool, which is more resistant to mold than synthetics, Corry says.

Vacuum floors well

"Most people don't realize that the 'push' pass is a positioning move and the 'pull' pass is the one that actually does the cleaning job," says professional organizer and certified house cleaning technician Donna Smallin Kuper. "So slow down on the pull."

Also, buy a vacuum with HEPA filtration. A cyclonic vacuum that spins dirt away is also a good choice.

Clean fabric upholstery often

Like carpet, fabric upholstery is a magnet for allergens. Go for leather or faux leather. Pollen, dust and dander should wipe right off. Otherwise, cover your sofa with a machine-washable slipcover and launder it weekly.

Use an air purifier

Keeping windows closed, running the AC and banning pets from the bedroom should help if you're waking up congested, but you might also want an air purifier.

When shopping for one, check the Clean Air Delivery Rate. The higher the CADR, the faster the unit filters air. A HEPA filter is the gold standard for air purifiers. Make sure the product can handle the size of the room.

Run the AC

Cool breezes feel nice on your skin, but if you have seasonal allergies, opening windows means letting pollen inside. Keep things sealed off and turn on the AC, Elliott says. Remember to change or clean the filters regularly (about once a month for window units and every three months for central air).