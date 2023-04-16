House smells weird? Check these 7 problem areas.

If you can’t figure out where that ghastly odor is coming from, check these likely causes.

Trash can

Little spills and crumbs can build up over time and form bad odors inside your can that linger even when you take out the trash. To deal with the lingering smell right away, use an odor-eliminating spray, which actually eliminates rather than covers up unpleasant odors. It provides a burst of freshness to clear the air in your kitchen quickly.

Pets

They’re very much a part of the family, but just like humans, they can get smelly. “When their hair falls out, bacteria grow—and it could get nasty really quick,” says Navas. To remedy this, bathe your pet often, and also clean the spots where they sleep and eat once a week with soap and water (no harsh chemicals). Also vacuum under beds and sofas to avoid hair (and odor) buildup.

Wet clothing

Don’t put the dirty clothes basket in your bathroom, Navas says. Instead, keep it in a bedroom or closet where it won’t be exposed to steam. "In a humid environment, bacteria grows and that’s what stinks up the place,” Navas says. If you have wet dirty clothes, do laundry ASAP.

Front-load washer

Household appliances that come in constant contact with water can harbor mold, which is the perfect breeding ground for smelly bacteria, says Ron Shimek, the Minneapolis-based president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company. “Every time you open and close the washer’s door, moisture from each cycle is trapped in the seal,” he says. The detergent drawer can also trap moisture and mold. To prevent this, always leave the door and detergent drawer open for a few hours following your last load.

Dishwasher

Just like your washer, this is a popular spot for potential mold — and smells. “Its warm, damp environment is like heaven for mold spores, especially when there’s food particles left behind from your last cycle,” Shimek says. Fix it by regularly running an empty dry-heat cycle to flush out the interior, including the silverware basket, filter, panels and door gasket.

Garbage disposal

The easiest way to avoid this is to make sure the inside of the garbage disposal is wiped clean, as grime can sometimes get trapped underneath the drain, says Dana Kofsky, a Los Angeles-based wellness expert behind Wellness Styled. You can buy garbage disposal deodorizers, or DIY it by grinding a few thin strips of lemon, lime or orange peel in the disposal.

New furniture

You might think you love the smell of your new sofa, just like you love the smell of a new car, because it smells, well, new. But that scent is probably caused by volatile organic compounds, says Bart Wolbers, founder of Nature Builds Health. “Many people don't realize that indoor levels of toxins can be 10 times higher than those found outdoors, and furniture is one reason for that finding,” he says.

VOCs can have a strong smell, but they can also be harmful to your health. The best way to get rid of VOCs is to get an air purifier that contains a carbon filter. If any new object in your home — from furniture to mattresses—continues to have a strong smell after a month, “You may want to get your money back,” Wolbers says.