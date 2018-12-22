$725,000 Amityville home comes with 2 boathouses

An Amityville property listed for $725,000 comes with two boathouses.

The three parcels of land for sale also include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial across the street from the Amityville River, a waterway that accesses the Great South Bay.



The seller would prefer to sell the whole package: the house with two boathouses, says listing agent Jerry O’Neill of Coldwell Banker Harbor Light.



“We can theoretically sell all three pieces separately. They’re not tied together legally,” he explains, adding that the boathouses will not be offered separately until after the house is sold.

For those just interested solely in the house, the price would be $499,000. On just shy of a half-acre, the house dates back to 1950. “It’s been very well maintained,” says O’Neill. “It’s clean. It’s neat. It’s solid. It’s in good physical condition."