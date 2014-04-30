Anderson Cooper puts other Hamptons home on rental market

On the heels of news that he is selling his Quiogue home, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is now trying to rent out a second house he owns next door, a real estate listing and property records show.

Cooper is asking $165,000 for a stay at the English Country waterfront cottage from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For June, he’s asking $40,000; for July, $75,000; for August to Labor Day, $85,000. (See the house here.)

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath 1928 home -- once a sports club for a nearby estate -- is about 3,800 square feet. There is a heated pool on the 2.3-acre property as well as a dock.

The house is “completely renovated and features decorating touches by a world-famous designer,” the listing with Douglas Elliman Real Estate says.

That would likely be Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who also helped her son put together his house next door. He is asking $2.999 million for that property.