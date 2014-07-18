Anderson Cooper's other Hamptons home now for sale

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is putting his second Quiogue property up for sale after trying to rent it out. Cooper is asking $3.599 million for the English Country waterfront cottage.

The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was built in 1928 — the year is carved into the center of the stone fireplace in living room — and was once a sports club for a nearby estate, according Douglas Elliman Real Estate Enzo Morabito Team, which is listing the property. The house was raised after superstorm Sandy, so it is FEMA-compliant. There is a heated pool on the 2.4-acre property as well as a dock.

The property comes with a non-buildable island, and is believed to have been originally part of the land owned by the St. George family. It was dredged in the 1920s, creating the island. The property also includes a single and separate ¾-acre lot.

The house is still available to rent in August for $75,000.

Cooper also just lowered the price of his other listing, a five-bedroom home next door, by $100,000 to $2.599 million.