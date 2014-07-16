Babylon home designed to withstand the elements

This waterfront home in Babylon, listed for $2.5 million, was built to last. It is made of multiple masonry products.

Michel Zack, one of two partners who own the property, is in the home-construction business. He is of Czechoslovakian descent and very proud of the house, saying, “It is spotless and very European.”

The 5,000-square-foot home was completed in 2006 after five years of construction. The foundation consists of deep concrete footings topped with a large concrete platform on which the stucco and brick house was built. And if any solid surface isn’t concrete, stucco or brick, it is probably marble, granite, travertine, onyx, ceramic or metal.

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two fireplaces. The stairway to the second level is made of steel and granite, Zack says. Of the floors — some are marble, some are granite. The doorknobs are solid brass. The closets are cedar. Every bedroom has its own bathroom. The 110-foot bulkhead is fiberglass over concrete, and the 60-foot dock has two boat lifts (one that can hold 60,000 pounds).

In addition to an in-ground pool, there’s a hot tub and a koi pond. And there’s no grass to mow. Any area that had grass at one time is covered with paving stones. Not coincidentally, the home sustained no damage during superstorm Sandy, says Zack.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home is listed with Angela Rothenberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.