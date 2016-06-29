Badgley and Mischka list their Oyster Bay Cove house for sale

Fashion designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka have put their Tuscan-villa-style Oyster Bay Cove home on the market for $1.895 million.

The couple behind the fashion label Badgley Mischka purchased the four-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bathroom house last spring for $1.289 million. “It’s so sophisticated and wonderful what they’ve done with it,” says listing agent Kathryn Maxwell Pournaras of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Some of the changes include encaustic floor tile from the Dominican Republic in the foyer, “which runs the width of the house, with French doors that open to the courtyard,” according to a brochure. The space and a hallway both include ceiling fixtures from the Plaza Hotel, says Pournaras.

The pair also added a pergola with established wisteria and a fountain in the courtyard.

The 1962 house, designed by the architectural firm of George B. Post & Sons, was once a summer getaway.

Beach and mooring rights come with the 2.15-acre property, which the pair landscaped.