$995,000 Baiting Hollow home 'perched in the sky'

When Art and Lee Fuss built their dream house on a hill in Baiting Hollow, they designed it around two objectives: create space for entertaining, and maximize the views. The result is a 3,700-square-foot, chalet-style home anchored by a great room facing a 90-foot deck. It is listed for $995,000.

“It’s kind of a lifestyle. You can watch the sunset over Long Island Sound from almost every room in the house, including the hot tub on the deck,” Lee Fuss says.

Art Fuss describes the house as “overbuilt,” listing such details as a reinforced foundation, engineered beams beneath maple floors and stained moldings. “If there was a choice between doing it adequately and going over and above, we went over and above.”

The home includes an 1,100-square-foot master suite, two smaller bedrooms and two full bathrooms, a 2½-car garage and a full basement with 10-foot ceilings. The 1.6-acre lot is “perched in the sky" with beach access at the end of a meandering path, says listing agent Nancy Cervelli of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

As the couple prepares to leave the home they built 20 years ago, Art Fuss says he hopes the next owner appreciates the privacy and tranquility that accompany the sweeping views.

“The area here, the house, the neighborhood — everything is lovely,” he says.