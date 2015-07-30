Bayport home designed by renowned architect on sale

Renowned architect Isaac H. Green designed this Bayport home as a wedding present for his daughter, Henriette, in 1916. The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house is on the market for $799,000.

Green was known for his work on churches and homes throughout Long Island, including a mansion he designed in the early 1900s for the Anson Hard Estate in West Sayville, now the clubhouse for the West Sayville Country Club, and the 1889 gatehouse for the William K. Vanderbilt estates in Oakdale.

The restored home sits on 1.7 acres and has original moldings in a variety of exotic woods, including Cuban mahogany, white oak and yellow pine, says listing agent Barbara Leogrande of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. There are parquet wood walls in a small office.

In April, Leogrande organized a designer show house in the home, featuring the work of eight interior designers. While none of the furniture from the show house remains, the listing photos capture the event.

"I really felt like it wasn't getting the attention it deserves, so I invited the designers in to show what it could be," Leogrande says.