Beachfront Miller Place estate, $2.55 million

The four-bedroom home is set on 4½ acres with a...

The four-bedroom home is set on 4½ acres with a private beach on Long Island Sound. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

By Arielle Dollingerarielle.dollinger@newsday.com

A 4½-acre estate in Miller Place with a Tuscan-style beachfront home is on the market for $2.55 million.

The property, which can be subdivided, has a paved path leading to a private beach on Long Island Sound, which is visible from the house.

“It’s super private; it’s secluded; it’s quiet," said co-listing agent Anthony Vitta of Keller Williams Points North. "There’s so much nature around.”

The foyer. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

Built in 1981, the four-bedroom, 4½-bath house, features Palladian windows, two gas fireplaces and hardwood floors.

A private gate gives way to the 3,500-square-foot house, which is set back on Harbor Beach Road. On the home’s main level are a primary bedroom suite, office, kitchen, den, guest bedroom, living room and two-car attached garage. The second floor has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The finished basement has its own entrance.

The dining room. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

Each room at the back of the house has water views, including the primary bedroom, said Vitta, who is co-listing the property with Amanda Eckart.

“The views are absolutely incredible,” he said. “And the best thing is that getting down to that beach is easy.”

The beach is also accessible by golf cart, or even motor vehicle, according to Vitta. Notably, he said, there are no stairs involved. The property extends to the high tide line on the beach.

The family room. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

The home, which has cathedral ceilings and skylights, has many original features. It is heated by oil and forced air and has central air conditioning.

Annual taxes on the property, which is in the Miller Place School District, are $45,914.

The view from the dining room. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

