Beachfront Miller Place estate, $2.55 million

A 4½-acre estate in Miller Place with a Tuscan-style beachfront home is on the market for $2.55 million.

The property, which can be subdivided, has a paved path leading to a private beach on Long Island Sound, which is visible from the house.

“It’s super private; it’s secluded; it’s quiet," said co-listing agent Anthony Vitta of Keller Williams Points North. "There’s so much nature around.”

The foyer. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

Built in 1981, the four-bedroom, 4½-bath house, features Palladian windows, two gas fireplaces and hardwood floors.

A private gate gives way to the 3,500-square-foot house, which is set back on Harbor Beach Road. On the home’s main level are a primary bedroom suite, office, kitchen, den, guest bedroom, living room and two-car attached garage. The second floor has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The finished basement has its own entrance.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The dining room. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

Each room at the back of the house has water views, including the primary bedroom, said Vitta, who is co-listing the property with Amanda Eckart.

“The views are absolutely incredible,” he said. “And the best thing is that getting down to that beach is easy.”

The beach is also accessible by golf cart, or even motor vehicle, according to Vitta. Notably, he said, there are no stairs involved. The property extends to the high tide line on the beach.

The family room. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

The home, which has cathedral ceilings and skylights, has many original features. It is heated by oil and forced air and has central air conditioning.

Annual taxes on the property, which is in the Miller Place School District, are $45,914.