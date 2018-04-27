Old captain's home in Bellport lists for $875,000

A historic Bellport Village home that has belonged to only two families in its more than 150-year history has come on the market for $875,000.

Capt. Jacob Bell, for whom Bellport is named, deeded the land to a man named Charles Silas Platt, who built the home in 1865, says listing agent Christine Schaeffer of Eileen Green Realty. The current owners bought the home 25 years ago from the Platt family.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was modernized in 2005 but still has many original details, including doors with original keys, cast iron radiators and three fireplaces. The kitchen was renovated, though it retains the wide-plank pine floors. The heating system was updated five years ago, while a large family room was added to the back of the house in 1960.