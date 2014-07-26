Billy Joel finds buyer for Sagaponack home

Billy Joel may soon be “movin’ out” of his waterfront home in Sagaponack.

Nancy Mizrahi of Saunders & Associates, the listing agent for the 5,500-square-foot house, confirmed that it recently went into contract. The house has been on the market for $19.95 million since June. Mizrahi said it will close “pretty soon,” though she declined to provide any more details on the potential buyer.

The third time may be the charm for the rocker, who first tried to sell the home in 2009 for $22.5 million. It was put back on the market last year for $23.5 million.

Joel bought the cedar-shingled home, which was built for actor Roy Scheider, in 2007. Aside from 145 feet of sandy beach, there is an oceanfront pool permit in place. Inside, there are four first-floor en-suite bedrooms, with a chef’s kitchen — renovated by celebrity TV designer Nate Berkus — dining and living room on the upper level.

Joel also owns properties in Centre Island, Sag Harbor and Huntington.

