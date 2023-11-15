Billy Joel takes Centre Island home off market, listing agent says

Billy Joel may reside for a bit longer than planned in a town known as Oyster Bay, Long Island.

His Centre Island estate, which was listed for $49 million in May, has been taken off the market in recent weeks, the listing agent has confirmed.

Called "Middlesea," the house sits on 26 acres overlooking Oyster Bay Harbor. Joel purchased the property in 2002 for $22.5 million, property records show.

Billy Joel's Centre Island home home in 2005. Credit: Newsday /David L. Pokress

Bonnie Williamson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty cited renovation on the 20,000-square-foot main house as a reason for it being taken off the market. This renovation had been underway when the property was first listed, Newsday reported at the time.

"They're just finishing more of the work being done," Williamson said. "We can’t photograph it, and it’s hard to show [the house] that way."

She believes Joel will eventually re-list the home, but said she doesn’t know what the timeline is.

The main house contains five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with six fireplaces. There is a three-bedroom beach house on the property. Other standout features include a helicopter pad, private floating dock and a boat ramp on the harbor.

A representative for Joel could not be immediately reached for comment.