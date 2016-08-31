Buying a house in Holtsville

Because of Holtsville’s residential nature, affordability and family-oriented ideals, Neil Foley, a Brookhaven Town council member, calls the hamlet “one of those perfect middle-class towns.”

And it is one that he says is great for raising children, he said.

Foley says there aren’t many development or road projects under way in the community, other than a commitment to work on quality-of-life issues and street paving. He adds that the proposed hub project at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station, which is just to Holtsville’s west, could ultimately have a major impact on the community.

“It will build up the area, shopping, residential, and look at improving LIRR service from Ronkonkoma, which is the main hub that affects Holtsville, Patchogue and the surrounding areas, to the city,” he says.

Housing styles in Holtsville are mixed, says Rudy Aversano, owner and broker at Re/Max Eastern Properties in Ronkonkoma.

“You can get a nice house for your money,” he says. “New construction is starting to pop up. You can get a new house for $400,000 to $500,000.”

The area, he adds, is ideal for commuters because most of it is situated between the Long Island Expressway and Sunrise Highway, and Nicholls Road runs north to south through the community.

The pool at the Brookhaven Town Wildlife and Ecology Center in Holtsville, is a summer attraction.

The Town of Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center Animal Preserve is also situated in Holtsville. The recreational and educational facility includes a pool, exercise trails and a nature preserve and ecology center that includes buffalo, bobcats and eagles. It’s also where a ceremony is held each Groundhog Day to see if the local groundhog, Holtsville Hal, will see his shadow.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There is one condo on the market for $362,000.

SALES PRICES

The walking trails are another feature of the Brookhaven Town Wildlife and Ecology Center in Holtsville.

Between Aug. 1, 2015, and Aug. 24, 2016, there were 96 home sales with a median sale price of $339,995, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $136,000 and the high was $635,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 92 home sales with a median sale price of $322,500. The price range was $110,000 to $605,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Sachem East or Sachem North High School. In 2015, 49 percent of East graduates and 62 percent of North graduates earned Regents diplomas with advanced designation. That’s compared with 2014, when 52 percent did so at East and 57 percent at North.

OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven (plus 0.8 square miles in Islip)

Area: 6.9 square miles

An interesting feature of the Holtsville community is the Brookhaven Town Wildlife and Ecology Center Animal Preserve.

ZIP code: 11742

Population: 19,714

Median age: 39.3

Median household income: $92,730

Median home value: $340,000*

LIRR to NYC: Ronkonkoma, 66 to 85 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $377

School district: Sachem

Sources: 2010 census; mlsli.com; LIRR*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

Heather Court, $474,500

After 158 days on the market, this four-bedroom Colonial sold for $34,500 less than its asking price. The 2002 home, in the Summerfield community, features an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen that opens to a family room. Off the living room is a study. There are 2.5 bathrooms, including the master bath, which features a Jacuzzi. The 90-by-120-foot corner lot is on a cul-de-sac. Taxes are $12,647.

Woodland Avenue, $289,160

Originally listed for $324,996, this four-bedroom cape sold in August after 159 days on the market. The 1952 home has one full bathroom, a living room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. There are hardwood floors throughout and crown molding. The home, on a 0.32-acre property, has a new roof, windows and heating system. It includes a detached one-car garage and a partially finished basement. Taxes are $5,084.

Broadway Avenue, $315,000

This four-bedroom ranch sold for $16,000 more than its asking price after 80 days on the market. Built in 1975, the home has two full bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen and a den with a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors. It has new carpets and a new hot water heater. The 100-by-175-foot property includes a covered front porch and two sheds in the backyard. Taxes are $9,600.

NOW ON THE MARKET

STARTER, $285,000

This three-bedroom ranch, on a 0.24-acre lot, offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, dining room with sliding glass doors and one full bathroom.

The taxes are $6,728. Susan Owen, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-484-1956.

TRADE-UP, $499,000

This four-bedroom ranch has two full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with under-cabinet lighting and a formal dining room. The 1-acre property includes an in-ground pool and 2.5-car garage.

Taxes are $7,749. Rudy Aversano, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 631-831-1162.

HIGH-END, $584,900

This four-bedroom Colonial, a 0.32-acre property in the Summerfield community, has 2.5 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with a center island, a sunken family room with a fireplace and a master suite with a Jacuzzi.

Taxes are $13,002. Kelly Choulis Auffret, Coach Realtors, 516-697-3742.

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses: 33

Price range: $195,900 to $699,900

Tax range: $4,800 to $14,500