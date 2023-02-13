Central Islip, home to Long Island baseball, undergoing a revitalization

THE SCOOP Home to the second largest courthouse in the country — designed by starchitect Richard Meier — and the largest structure on Long Island, Central Islip is also home base to the Long Island Ducks and close to Connetquot River State Park Preserve, whose western flank lies within its boundary.

And with its proximity to Nassau and eastern Suffolk counties, “you have the best of both worlds,” said Jamie Weinberg of Realty Connect USA.

With $17 million in state, federal, county and town funding for sewer infrastructure, downtown revitalization is moving forward and includes a proposed mixed-used development of 100 apartments over retail spaces, plus meeting space, an art gallery and restaurants.

Homes along Earle Street.

“It’s such an exciting time for Central Islip,” said Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter, adding that the hamlet has a new soccer academy, animal shelter, two hotels and plans for a charter school.

After the Long Island Rail Road reached Central Islip in 1842, development of the area’s pine barrens soon followed. The hamlet transformed again with a new mental health hospital, which, within six years, housed 1,000 patients. By 1914, that number went up to 10,000 patients in a complex of 122 buildings, and by 1955 had 1,000 employees.

A mural on Carleton Avenue reflects community pride.

Plans are also underway to redevelop the former Central Islip Psychiatric Center — keeping all original 13 buildings intact — into Belmont at Eastview, a 354-unit apartment complex, community center and sports complex. Buildings across the street, most recently used by New York Institute of Technology, are slated for a mixed-used development with 106 units for seniors and 24 for disabled veterans and people with autism.

The shopping center on Wheeler Road has a supermarket as well as smaller shops.

In addition to Connetquot Preserve, Central Islip offers residents a recreation center and a community park as well as the SUSA soccer academy on Carleton Avenue, which also has shops, delis and restaurants. Another main street is Islip Avenue, with a variety of groceries and shops.

House hunters will find a range of condominium complexes and rental apartments, as well as single-family homes consisting mostly of ranches, high ranches and Colonials in the hamlet with prices starting at $350,000 and going up to $1 million for estates on multiple acres.

The courthouse is visible in the distance behind this apartment rental complex.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 14 condos on the market, ranging from $180,000 to $530,000.

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023, there were 198 home sales with a median sale price of $458,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $176,000 and the high was $637,000. During that period a year earlier there were 223 home sales with a median sale price of $403,000. The price range was $200,000 to $722,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area 7.16 square miles

ZIP code 11722

Population 36,714

Median age 34.1

Median household income $79,645

Median home value $470,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Central Islip $365

School districts, graduation rates Central Islip (86%), East Islip (96%), Connetquot (97%)

Parks Central Islip Community Park

Libraries Central Islip, East Islip, Connetquot

Hospitals South Shore University Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes C3, 42, 45

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

Priced at $585,000, this splanch on Branch Avenue has an in-ground pool.

$585,000

At 2,500 square feet, this 1973 Colonial has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, carpeted and hardwood floors, and a finished partial basement. The corner 0.18-acre fenced-in property has an in-ground pool, covered back patio and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $11,362. Ingrid Arvelo and Carlo Arvelo, LI Community Realty, 631-273-8500.

Priced at $519,000, this ranch on Sportsmen Street is steps from Connetquot State Park.

$519,000

Located steps from Connetquot State Park and horse-riding trails, this 1,500-square-foot circa 1940 expanded ranch features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors and a kitchen with double ovens. The 0.56-acre fenced-in lot has a brick patio and paths and a one-car attached garage. Taxes are $9,147. Jamie Weinberg and Genis Orozco, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-5160.

Priced at $389,990, this Colonial on Okane Street has six bedrooms.

$389,990

This 1,400-square-foot circa 1950 Colonial has six bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors and natural gas heat. The 0.18-acre property, which is partially fenced in, has space for two cars on the driveway, with additional street parking. Taxes are $8,899. Edwards Jarvis, EXP Realty, 888-276-0630.

RECENTLY SOLD

$570,000

Wilson Blvd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1976

Lot size 0.46 acre

Taxes $12,856

+/- List price +$21,000

Days on market 75

$490,000

Hackmatac St.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1959

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $11,600

+/- List price -$85,000

Days on market 149

$384,000

Nicoll Ave.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1954

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $5,685

+/- List price -$25,000

Days on market 67

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 57

Price range $175,000 to $899,990

Tax range $8,984 to $19,556